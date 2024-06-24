Palampur: How Waste Warriors helped minimise Bir Music Festival’s ecological footprint

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 23

The NGO Waste Warriors, renowned for commitment to waste management in the Indian Himalayan region, joined forces as the official green partners for the 10th edition of the Bir Music Festival, which concluded recently.

The NGO undertook waste management operations during the festival.

Throughout the three-day festival, Waste Warriors implemented waste management techniques and oversaw the collection and monitoring of waste aimed at minimising the festival’s ecological footprint. Through public announcements by organisers, attendees were encouraged to segregate waste into dry and wet categories, and to refrain from littering at the festival.

The festival featured captivating performances by notable musicians including Indian rock band Agnee, Himachali folk singer AC Bharadwaj, and Rashmeet Kaur. The event also saw the presence of various government stakeholders, volunteers and diverse participants who engaged with the Waste Warriors team at the designated stall to understand the NGO’s solid waste management model in Dharamsala and Bir-Billing, donating to the cause. Waste Warriors collected and processed 162 kg of waste during the event, sending it to be recycled—

