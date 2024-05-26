How’s the josh? IGP at checkpoints ahead of polls

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 25

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) JP Singh conducted surprise inspections at several key areas and police stations in Sirmaur district today. His tour included the Paonta Sahib police station, Majra and Puruwala, with a specific focus on ensuring the readiness and security at the interstate border checkposts.

The inspections also covered the checkposts in Haripurkhol, Bahral, Govindghat and Khodri Majri.

The IGP highlighted the importance of vigilance and instructed the officials and jawans to conduct thorough checks of all vehicles on the interstate borders. Singh talked about the need for strict inspections to prevent any unauthorised movement that could potentially disrupt the election process.

“It is imperative that our personnel remain alert and diligent to facilitate free and fair elections. No negligence will be tolerated and all measures will be taken to uphold the law,” he said.

The inspection aimed to boost the morale of police personnel and ensure they were well-prepared to handle any situation that might arise during the elections. The IG’s visit also included reviewing the operational preparedness and availability of necessary resources at each checkpost.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur