HP agri varsity gears up for International Year of Millets

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 2

CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University (HPAU) has envisaged several programmes to celebrate International Year of Millets, said Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary here today.

The Vice-Chancellor said four important millets were grown in the state. “The HPAU has planned several programmes like fairs, seminars and discussions, which will involve all stakeholders, including farmers, to celebrate International Year of Milllets,” he added.

The university had signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, three months ago. Chaudhary said volunteer centres would be established at the university and its various research centres to expedite research in millets and other crops.

He said remote areas like Bharmour and Pangi need independent Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) as they had distinctive farming and animal husbandry needs. The university had approached the ICAR for the sanction of KVKs for such areas.

He encouraged students to be inquisitive and apply for scholarships for higher studies at top national and international institutions. The university has already signed MoUs with more than 30 premier institutes in several fields.

Chaudhary discussed the university’s initiatives for entrepreneurship and placement of scholars. He encouraged scientists to become self-reliant and each scientist should get a minimum Rs 30 lakh research project sanctioned. He added that nobody should underestimate one’s competence. He also encouraged them to explore the potential of the Himalayas in collaboration with international premier institutions.

He expressed gratitude to the state government, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other funding agencies for their support in fulfilling the given mandate in academics, research and extension education.

The Vice-Chancellor released two publications and asked the non-teaching staff to extend support in executing all programmes expeditiously. He said that all retiring professors should deliver a lecture on their achievements and contributions to the varsity and society. He also spoke about new challenges, need of fund generation, new infrastructure, digitisation, etc.

Sandeep Sood, HAS, Registrar, Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and Dr Suresh Upathyay also expressed their views on the occasion. Earlier, the programme started with the University Anthem, lighting of lamp and Saraswati Vandana.