Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap quits, hospitalised

Shimla, April 21

In a sudden development, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap has submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. Though the term of Kashyap, Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, was due to end in May and a new appointment was being expected, the sudden resignation at a time when the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections are due on May 2 has come as a surprise.

Party sources said Kashyap was keen on stepping down so that he could get time to campaign in his parliamentary seat in view of the poll next year.

Kashyap met national BJP chief JP Nadda yesterday in Delhi and submitted his resignation. He was later admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi with his sugar level falling drastically.

Kashyap’s resignation had not been accepted as yet and the new appointment was likely to made along with that of other state BJP chiefs, said party sources.

