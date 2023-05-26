HP board Class X results out, Kullu's Manvi tops with 99.14%

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 25

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) declared the Class X results today. Manvi of Snower Valley Senior Secondary School, Bajaura in Kullu district, topped the examinations with 99.14 per cent marks.

Diksha Kathyal of Government Senior Secondary School, Chabutra in Hamirpur district, secured the second position with 99 per cent. Two students from Hamirpur district, Akshit Sharma of New Era Senior Secondary School, Parol, and Akarshak Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Badaran, scored 98.86 per cent marks and jointly secured the third rank.

HPBSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said the pass percentage in Class X was 89.7 per cent this year. A total of 91,440 students appeared in the state board examinations in Class X this year, of which 81,732 passed the exams, he added.

Sharma said that private school students had performed better than government schools in the Class X examinations while government school students had performed better in the Class XII results.

He said that the board had decided to present merit certificates to the toppers in respective subjects. Besides, merit certificates would also be provided to the district-level toppers. The meritorious students in various categories would be given certificates at a state-level function to be organised at Dharamsala, he said.

Want to be paediatrician: Topper

Kullu: Topper of the HPSEB Class X results, Manvi says she aims to become a paediatrician. She has secured 694 out of a total 700 marks. A resident of Shurad village that is adjacent to Bhuntar, Manvi credited her parents and schoolteachers for the success. She completed her Class X from Snower Valley Public School in Kullu. The school management congratulated and wished her a bright future.