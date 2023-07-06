HP Governor seeks reply on revoking Act for '75 detainees

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 5

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has sought a clarification from the state government over repealing the Loktantra Prahari Samman Act, enacted by the previous BJP regime in 2021 to provide honorarium to persons arrested during the Emergency in 1975.

Enacted in 2021 by BJP regime In 2021, BJP regime enacted Loktantra Prahari Samman Act to provide honorarium to Emergency detainees

On April 3, Assembly passed Bill to revoke Act amidst protest by BJP; it has been awaiting Governor’s assent

State claimed most beneficiaries were pensioners; many from other states got benefit for time in Himachal jails

Governor wants to know whether objective of legislation had been achieved & why it has been shown as repealed from April 1, not April 3

While further action on part of the Governor will be based on the reply of the government, a delay in the Act being repealed cannot be ruled out.

The BJP regime had spent Rs 3.43 crore on providing “samman rashi” to people arrested during the Emergency in Himachal. A provision had been made to provide Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 to those arrested between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977, depending upon the duration of detention.

On April 3, the Vidhan Sabha had passed the Bill to revoke the Act amidst a walkout and protest by BJP legislators, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Despite BJP’s plea against rescinding the Act, as the number of beneficiaries was around 80, the Congress regime chose to go ahead with it. It has been awaiting the Governor’s assent for almost three months.

Sources say Governor Shukla has sought details from the state government on whether the objective of enacting the legislation had been achieved or not.

“The Governor, in his clarification, has also pointed out even though the Bill to repeal the Act was passed by the Assembly on April 3, it says it has been repealed from April 1,” says a source. Defending the move to repeal the Act, the state government had contended a majority of the people covered under the Act were already receiving pension.

Besides, many persons belongings to other states were being given the benefit simply because they were lodged in Himachal jails.

The government had also claimed the financial health of the state did not allow grant of the “samman nidhi” to people arrested during Emergency only as a preventive measure over law and order problem.