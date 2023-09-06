 HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 5

Though several studies have been undertaken to assess the carrying capacity of Himachal Pradesh’s hill towns like Shimla, Manali, McLeodganj and Kasauli, there has hardly been any enforcement of the recommendations to regulate the haphazard construction activity and unplanned urban growth.

Capacity assessed

2017-18: Study of Shimla, Kasauli by Town & Country Planning Dept

2017-18: Study of Manali, McLeodganj by State Pollution Control Board

2019-20: Micro Zonation of Dharamsala by GB Pant Institute

Despite stern court directives on the urban mess, various government agencies have done little to take corrective measures and enforce building norms, virtually nullifying the entire exercise of undertaking various studies, which are only gathering dust. Rather, the state government even moved against court directives against construction.

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) had got the carrying capacity of Manali and McLeodganj ascertained by a committee of experts in 2017-18 on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The committee included experts from School of Planning and Architecture, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Wadia Institute of Seismology, Central Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment and Forest.

The NGT had imposed a blanket ban on all new construction activity, based on the carrying capacity of Kasauli, which was done by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department. The NGT decision was taken considering the urban mess, haphazard construction activity, traffic congestion and strain on resources like water and electricity, which most popular tourist destinations in Himachal are facing. Following this, the government was forced to create Kasauli Planning Area, restricting new constructions to two and a half storeys.

The issue of regulating the construction activity, taking into account the fragile ecology, has come into greater focus after the recent havoc wreaked by the unprecedented rains, resulting in flash floods and landslides, especially in Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Mandi.

“The carrying capacity of Shimla town has been figured out and the recommendations of the expert committee were taken into consideration while finalising Shimla Development Plan, which is sub judice,” said Davesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (TCP).

“The findings of the carrying capacity of Manali and McLeodganj had recommended that no fresh construction activity be allowed in three wards of McLeodganj and the entire Manali municipal area, especially the flood-prone areas, due to issues of solid waste management and vulnerability to floods,” revealed Anil Joshi, Member Secretary, SPCB. Surprisingly, various agencies like the TCP and local urban bodies have failed to check construction of high-rise buildings even in the sliding and seismically sensitive zones —- like those in Manali. Moreover, most parts of the state fall in the seismic zone IV and V, which are vulnerable to earthquakes.

What is even more alarming is the fact that unregulated construction, especially of hotels, has been allowed in Manali where the development plan by the TCP points out that a maximum of three storeys should be allowed as the river side slopes, studded with loose large and medium-sized boulders, are not favourable for heavy structures.

