HP Gramin Bank branch inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 6

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inaugurated the 267th branch of Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank (HPGB) at Sihunta in Bhattiyat development block of Chamba district on Monday.

This is the 39th branch of Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank in Chamba district, the 12th branch in Bhattiyat development block which started functioning from today.

With the opening of this branch, the people of this area will get better banking facilities, said Pathania said.