HP High Court notice to Bilaspur Sadar BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, poll panel

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 20

The HP High Court today issued notices to Trilok Jamwal, BJP MLA from Bilaspur Sadar, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition challenging Jamwal’s election.

Vacation Judge Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition filed by Bumber Thakur, who was Congress candidate from Bilaspur Sadar seat in the last Assembly elections, challenging the election of BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal on the ground that the officials deputed by the ECI committed irregularities in the counting of votes cast through postal ballots, leading to his defeat by just 276 votes.

While issuing notices, Justice Virender Singh directed the respondents to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on February 27 before the designated Bench, as per the roaster.

The petition alleged gross and blatant violation of the election rules during the process of counting of votes, especially postal ballots. Bumber Thakur had lost to Trilok Jamwal by a margin of 276 votes.

