HP High Court seeks record of oath taken by Dy CM, ministers

Shimla, October 20

The HP High Court today directed Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena to produce the record of oath administered to the council of ministers, including that pertaining to the oath of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The court also directed the Chief Secretary to produce the notifications, circulars, office orders, documents with respect to services, among other benefits and facilities etc., extended to the Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers.

The court directed Saxena to produce notifications, circulars, office orders and documents related to the duties assigned to the Deputy Chief Minister as well as other ministers and being performed by them.

A Division Bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the order on an application filed by the Deputy Chief Minister for deleting his name from the petition challenging his appointment as well as the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

The court directed the state government to make these documents available on or before the next date and listed the application along with the main petition for consideration on November,4.

While issuing the direction, the court gave liberty to Agnihotri to produce any record or document available in his possession in this regard.

