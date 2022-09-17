HP, Kashmir varsities sign MoU for research

Dharamsala, September 16
CSK HP Agriculture University (CSKHPAU) and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research cooperation.
The MoU was signed by Professor HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the CSKHPAU and Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai, VC of the SKUAST at Srinagar yesterday.
Chaudhary said that the MoU would facilitate exchange of students under sandwich and twinning postgraduate degree programme. The students under the programme could pursue their course work or research or both at the partner university during their residency period, he said.
The universities would also undertake joint research work and their faculty members would formulate research projects and human resource development plans. Apart from this, joint sponsored and consultancy projects could be undertaken with long term and short-term goals.
Chaudhary said the collaboration would benefit exchange of research technologies, students and faculty. Ganai said there would be an ample scope of joint research programmes, conferences, seminars and workshops in the areas of common interests.
