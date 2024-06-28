HP Kisan Sabha to meet CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, DCs of 2 districts

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 27

A meeting of the 210 MW Luhri Hydro Project Committee of the Himachal Kisan Sabha was organised today in Duttnagar. In the meeting, discussion were held on the issues of the project-affected people and future plans were formulated.

Rakesh Singha, member of the State Centre of the Kisan Sabha; district secretary Devaki Nand; district president Prem Chauhan; and Luhri Project Kisan Sabha president Krishna said some work had been done by the administration according to the agreement reached on May 9.

The compensation for dust-affected persons deposited with the Rampur sub-divisional officer, amounting to approximately Rs 94 lakh, was distributed among 70 families, they added. The work of measuring cracks in Rampur, Nirmand and Kumarsain divisions was ongoing, they said. The demand to complete this work promptly and provide compensation for the damage was raised, they added.

There are differences regarding the issue of dust, as the measurement is being done differently in the three areas. The sabha demanded that the process of measurement in Rampur be applied to the other areas as well. Other issues discussed included the expansion of the 900-metre radius considered for compensation, employment, water and the Shanah bridge. It was decided in the meeting that a delegation of the Kisan Sabha would meet the Shimla Deputy Commissioner on July 5, the Kullu Deputy Commissioner on July 8 and the Chief Minister after July 15 in this regard.