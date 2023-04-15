HP may link Una bulk drug park to Punjab via rail

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, April 14
The Himachal Pradesh Government will write to the Centre to extend the broad gauge railway line from the Jaijon area of Hoshiarpur district to Polian in Una.
Talking to The Tribune, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said there already existed a broad gauge line from Jaijon till the outskirts of Una and the same could easily be extended till Polian where a bulk drug park was coming up. The distance between Polian and Jaijon is just about 10 km. “The move will give an impetus to industrial growth in the area, besides attracting investment,” he said, adding that he would meet the Union Railway Minister to take up the matter. The defunct railway line could also be used as an alternative link to Tahliwal, Bathu and Bathri industrial areas in Una district, Agnihotri said.
Jaijon was once a buzzing town and served as a wholesale market for foodgrain and other goods. Sources said the town lost its relevance after the road connectivity between the two states improved significantly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...