HP may link Una bulk drug park to Punjab via rail

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 14

The Himachal Pradesh Government will write to the Centre to extend the broad gauge railway line from the Jaijon area of Hoshiarpur district to Polian in Una.

Talking to The Tribune, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said there already existed a broad gauge line from Jaijon till the outskirts of Una and the same could easily be extended till Polian where a bulk drug park was coming up. The distance between Polian and Jaijon is just about 10 km. “The move will give an impetus to industrial growth in the area, besides attracting investment,” he said, adding that he would meet the Union Railway Minister to take up the matter. The defunct railway line could also be used as an alternative link to Tahliwal, Bathu and Bathri industrial areas in Una district, Agnihotri said.

Jaijon was once a buzzing town and served as a wholesale market for foodgrain and other goods. Sources said the town lost its relevance after the road connectivity between the two states improved significantly.