HP only state to have medical colleges in most districts: Yogi

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 4

Himachal has made rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Jawali in Kangra district today. He addressed an election rally in favour of Sanjay Guleria, BJP candidate from the Jawali seat.

He said, “Himachal has become the only state in the country to have medical colleges in most of the districts. The state has got AIIMS at Bilaspur, roads here are being widened and the government has launched various social welfare schemes.”

Yogi said that he was surprised that the Congress was surviving in Himachal. “In Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly segments, the Congress has been reduced to only two seats,” he added.

He appreciated sitting MLA Arjun Thakur, who has been denied ticket, for supporting Sanjay Guleria and attending the rally. “This is the culture of the BJP that party leaders give preference to the country and then to the party,” he said.

Yogi claimed that the Congress was never in favour of the construction of the Ram temple. “To please a vote bank, the Congress did not allow the demolition of the old structure and the construction of the Ram temple,” he said.

He added that it was only when the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh that the foundation stone of the Ram temple, which is a symbol of Hindu belief, was laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Ram temple would be completed and dedicated to the people of the country by the end of 2023. He added that other symbols of Hindu faith in Uttar Pradesh were being renovated “to bring our culture on the world platform”.

Yogi said that India was progressing at a fast pace under Modi’s leadership. “India has surpassed the United Kingdom and become the fifth largest economy of the world. The Union Government achieved the feat of vaccinating the entire eligible population of the nation against Covid and also providing free ration to about 80 crore population,” he added.