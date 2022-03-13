HP performs its first organ transplant, with help from PGIMER

A green corridor was created from PGIMER Chandigarh to Govt Medical College, Tanda, with collaboration of Police Administration from Chandigarh, Mohali, Rupnagar, Una and Kangra

HP performs its first organ transplant, with help from PGIMER

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Chandigarh, March 13

A 39-year-old Karnal man got a new lease of life thanks to the generosity of the family of an accident victim, which chose to donate his kidneys, and probably, extending in some way its own kin’s existence.

The transplant was done at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) which received the kidneys of the deceased from a government hospital in Himachal Pradesh.

This was the first ever transplant assisted by any Himachal Pradesh government facility, hospital officials here claimed. “It was a perfect example of hand holding and capacity building by PGIMER when the team from PGIMER went to Dr Rajendra Prasad Govt Medical College, Tanda (HP), retrieved the kidneys of an 18-year-old accident victim and transplanted it to a terminally ill renal failure matching recipient and gave him a ‘gift of life’ here at PGIMER,” PGIMER said in a statement on Sunday.

Surjit Singh, Director PGIMER, praised the HP hospital for its coordination and enterprise.

“We highly commend RPGMC, Tanda, for taking this huge initiative,” he said.

Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER, said the delivery of the organs could not have been possible without cooperation of several agencies, including police.

“It was a race against time. A green corridor was created from PGIMER Chandigarh to Govt Medical College, Tanda, with the excellent collaboration of Police Administration from Chandigarh, Mohali, Rupnagar, Una, and Kangra so that the donated organs could be transported here in PGIMER in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The kidneys came from a Kangra resident who was seriously injured in a road accident on March 10.

He was taken to RPGMC, Tanda, in a critical condition, but his condition kept deteriorating due to a serious head injury and despite best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed, the statement said.

Despite their private tragedy, the family displayed exemplary courage and consented for organ donation.

It took PGIMER team two hours on Saturday to retrieve the organs from Tanda facility.

They harvested two kidneys and two corneas from the donor’s body.

The team returned to PGIMER the same evening through the ‘green corridor’, and once there, proceeded with the transplantation process through the night.

The corneas will be transplanted to corneal blind patients at Tanda hospital, said the statement.

“It is very gratifying that we could translate the noble wish of the family into reality,” Ashish Sharma, Head, Deptt of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER.

The other kidney, being shrunken in size, was not found to be transplantable, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

2
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

4
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

5
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

6
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session

9
World

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

10
Features

Arvind Kejriwal: The making of a national leader

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Top Stories

China shuts business centre of Shenzhen to fight Covid surge

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Shenzhen, a finance and technology centre that abuts Hong Ko...

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session

Meeting lasts for 5 hours, authorises Sonia to take all nece...

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Two leaders along with newly-elected MLAs offer ardas at Gol...

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

First session of Vidhan Sabha likely to be convened on March...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says

Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Po...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

DRDO begins work on psychological tests for recruiting officers in paramilitary forces

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services