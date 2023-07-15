HP players rescued from Delhi ISBT

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 14

The state’s Resident Commissioner’s Office rescued a group of 22 sportspersons, who were stranded at the ISBT in New Delhi, yesterday. The group comprising nine boys, 10 girls, two coaches and a manager had gone to Shimoga in Karnataka to participate in the 40th National Junior Taekwondo Championship from July 7 to 9.

While they were returning to Himachal, they were stranded at the ISBT in Delhi after it was flooded follosing heavy rainfall. One of the coaches contacted the Chief Minister, who then directed Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty to rescue the group.

The players were later brought to the Himachal Bhawan, where they met the Resident Commissioner and the OSD to the Chief Minister in New Delhi, KS Bashtu. The state government will make arrangements for their safe return to to their homes.

