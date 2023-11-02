HP Police adjudged 2nd in crime tracking

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

The state police have been ranked first among hill and northeastern states in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Pragati (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) ranking released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) this year. The state has secured the first rank in the same category for the past three years (2020, 2021 and 2022) in a row.

The police have also attained the second rank at the all-India level in the latest CCTNS Pragati ranking released by the NCRB. Uttarakhand secured the second position among hilly states after Himachal while Haryana secured the first rank among all states and UTs.

The NCRB has also ranked the state police first among the hill states and second at the all-India level.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said, “This feat has been achieved with the dedicated and joint efforts of all field police officers and the state-level CCTNS team under the guidance of senior officers involved in the project implementation.”

He said, “The investigation in cases of sexual offence against women and children registered under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act are being monitored through an online module. We have been ranked fifth in India with a compliance rate of 90.53% under the ITSSO programme initiated by the Union Home Ministry. Under the programme, the state police have to complete investigation in such cases within 60 days.”

#Shimla