HP Police dedicated to conducting free and fair elections: DGP Kundu

Mandi, April 26

The Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, said the state police was dedicated to conducting free and fair elections in all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly constituencies of the state.

After taking stock of the election-related preparations of the districts belonging to the Mandi Central Zone, the DGP said, “The police have made complete preparations for the elections to be held in the state on June 1. Apart from China, Himachal Pradesh shares its border with Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand. About 107 inter-state checkpoints have been installed, in which nine inter-state checkpoints have been set up within a 40-km limit in Bilaspur district adjoining Punjab.”

“Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts come under the Mandi range. This area is sensitive in itself. In compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 80 per cent of the private weapons have been deposited in these five districts to maintain law and order. Only 20 per cent of private weapons are left to be deposited,” he added.

The DGP said at the checkpoints, the police have seizing narcotics and intoxicants. So far, the police have seized narcotics and drugs worth Rs 4.14 crore. Apart from this, cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh has been seized.

The DGP said the police would keep an eye on people who make indecent comments on social media during the elections. He said the police was monitoring every district to ensure that there were no indecent and objectionable comments related to elections on social media. The police would take strict action against the offenders.

To maintain law and order during elections, flying squads have been formed, voting and transport plans have been prepared. Apart from this, preparations have been made for the security of VIPs and star campaigners, he added.

The DGP said at present, 12 police companies from the state were deployed in other states to conduct elections. In Himachal Pradesh, around 17,000 police personnel and around 8,000 Home Guard personnel would be deployed, he added.

The DGP said during the imposition of the election code of conduct, tourists from other states were advised not to carry large amounts of cash and liquor with them. Inspections would be done at various checkpoints and the tourists might have to face problems, he said.

The DIG of Central Zone and SPs of five districts were present on the occasion.

