Himachal Police rubbish allegations of misconduct with Punjab, Chandigarh tourists

Shimla, June 17

The Himachal Pradesh Police have rejected the allegations that the two incidents of misconduct with tourists in Khajjiar and Dalhousie were linked to the slapping incident of newly elected MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

HP Police ready for tourists’ security The state attracts tourists from all over the India and abroad, especially during the summer and winter seasons. The Himachal Pradesh Police cordially welcomes the tourists coming from other states and is always ready for their safety and security. — Statement by DGP office

As per a press statement issued by the office of Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma, misinformation is being circulated and published in various newspapers and social media platforms, in which the conduct, behaviour of local people and the image of Himachal Pradesh Police are being tarnished without ascertaining true facts. “The Himachal Pradesh Police is well-disciplined, public-friendly police force and having high value of moral character. There was also no altercation with local people in these incidents. Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and we always welcome tourists,” the statement read.

According to police, on June 9, Paramjit Singh, an ASI in Chandigarh Police, who had come to visit Khajjiar in Chamba district, parked his Toyota Fortuner in the middle of the road causing obstruction to the traffic. When police officials asked him to remove the wrongly parked vehicle, he got offended and started arguing, the police statement said.

An inquiry into the matter was conducted through SHO PS Sadar, Chamba. During the inquiry the allegations levelled against the police officials soliciting support from local taxi drivers to fight with tourists have been found baseless and false.

In the second incident, involving an NRI couple in Chamba district, the police said on June 11, three persons, including the couple —Kanwaljeet Singh, his Spanish wife and his brother Jeevanjeet Singh —had come to Khajjiar from Amritsar in Punjab. During an inquiry, it has come on record that Kanwaljeet and his brother were allegedly forcibly holding hands of female tourists and local women on the pretext of palm reading. This led to an altercation between the NRI couple and the tourists and locals, who were present there.

The police intervened and brought the NRI couple to Sultanpur Police Post. The couple refused to initiate legal proceedings in the matter and did not undergo medical examination despite repeated requests by the local police, the statement said. Their statement was also recorded in which they categorically refused to register a complaint regarding the scuffle.

