HP PWD Minister briefs NHAI chairman about damages; seeks immediate financial assistance

PTI

Shimla, July 19

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday sought the intervention of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav for allocation of funds for the restoration of damaged roads and bridges in Himachal.

Singh who met Yadav at New Delhi apprised the NHAI Chairman about the havoc wreaked by flash floods and cloudbursts triggered by incessant rains to the National Highways (NHs) across the state, a statement issued here said.

The minister urged the Chairman for his personal intervention in allocation of funds for estimates of Left Bank of River Beas, Manali, the Chakki-Pathankot Bridge and others on Manali-Mandi National Highways.

He also urged for the allocation of funds to reconstruct the damaged roads and bridges as per the estimates submitted to NHAI authorities, adding that more such estimates were being submitted.

He requested for speedy restoration and repair of Manali-Mandi NH, Nalagarh Bridge besides other bridges and roads and stressed for early restoration of the Chakki-Pathankot Bridge in Kangra.

Yadav assured the PWD Minister of releasing funds for repair and restoration of roads in the State at the earliest and stated that a central team has been sent to Himachal to assess the losses.

Vikramaditya Singh also met Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) Anurag Jain and informed that detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for widening and strengthening of road and would be submitted to the Ministry soon.

