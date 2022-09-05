Himachal ranks high in tracking criminals & sharing data

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 4

Himachal has not only attained the top position in the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) ranking in the country, but has also managed to bring down crime against women.

Anti-women crime dips Jan-July2021 -960 Cases Jan-July 2022 -936 Cases Steps to curb crime 1,582 cases of rape & those under POCSO Act pending trial

HP Police begin ‘Robust Trial Management’ for such cases

Women help desks set up in all 146 police stations in state

The ICJS ranking for July was released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The ICJS is an initiative of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system like courts, police, jails and forensic science laboratories. The ICJS was implemented in Himachal in December 2020.

This platform is backed by Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) and Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO). The state has also topped among the hilly states in the CCTNS ranking and stands fourth overall. The compliance rate under ITSSO has increased from 22.9 per cent in 2018 to 82.6 per cent in 2022 due to weekly monitoring. The ITSSO is an online module that helps monitor the investigation into sexual offences. There are 3,927 sexual offenders in the state.

As a result of several initiatives aimed at checking crime against women, the number of cases from January to July had declined marginally from 960 in 2021 to 936 in 2022.

#Shimla