HP teams shine in rafting championship at Kullu

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 23
The three-day-long National Rafting Championship concluded at Pirdi here today. Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania was to preside over the closing ceremony but he could not attend the event.
More than 200 male and female players from 11 states participated in the championship. It was organised by the All-India Kayaking and Canoeing Association in collaboration with the District River Rafting Association and was sponsored by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.
The national championship was organised here for the second time in four years. In canoe slalom men’s category, HP-A team stood victorious, the ITBP team came second and the team of Jammu and Kashmir bagged the third position. In canoe slalom women’s category, HP-A team stood first, the ITBP team second and the HP-B team stood third.
