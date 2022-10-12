HP to get 4 hydroelectric projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

The state will get four more hydroelectric projects, which will produce 281 million units power annually.

The financial assistance agreement for the construction of these projects — Sai Kothi-I (15 MW), Sai Kothi-II (18 MW), Devi Kothi (16 MW) and Hail (18 MW) in the Tissa region of Chamba – was signed today in New Delhi between the Union Government and KfW Development Bank, Germany.

The assistance will be around Rs 654 crore, along with a grant of Rs 12 crore approximately. “These projects will help in employment generation in Chamba,” CM Jai Ram Thakur said.

“Other benefits include the strengthening of the road, the grid network in the area and better life for people due to better infrastructure facilities,” he said.

Thakur said these projects would be executed by the HPSEBL under the ‘Hydropower in the Himalaya’ programme. He said the state would soon emerge as the clean power state as the government was laying more emphasis on its development.

