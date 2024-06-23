HP to serve as model for Lanka

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala: In a significant step towards international cooperation and development, Himachal Pradesh is set to become a model for the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) forestry project in Sri Lanka. A delegation of 11 representatives from Sri Lanka, including members from various ministries and JICA India’s Project Formulation Advisor Inagaki Yukari, embarked on a two-day tour of Dharamsala and Palampur to study the successful implementation of the project in the state. TNS

SFI holds anti-drug meet

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) here on Satuday organised a state-level convention at Himachal Pradesh University to address the increasing drug use and the use of synthetic drugs among the youth of the state. About 180 students and other participants from various regions of the state attended the convention. The event was presided over by SFI state president Anil Thakur and the speakers included Satyawan Pundeer, Dr OP Bhuraeta, Dr Rajeev, Urmil Thakur and former psychology professor Dr Ravi Bhushan.

