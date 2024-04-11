HP varsity asks PIOs to submit annual report by April 24

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

The Himachal Pradesh University will be submitting its annual report for the time period of April 1, 2023 till March 31, 2024 to the State Information Commission.

The university here today directed all of its Public Information Officers (PIOs) to prepare and submit the annual report of their department and branch for the abovesaid period to the Assistant Registrar (Administration) by April 24.

The PIOs have also been directed to separately furnish the information regarding the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category so that the same could be communicated to the State Information Commission on time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla