Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, May 13
Having survived the revolt in the party post the Congress defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is convinced people of the state will punish the BJP for its failed “Operation Lotus” to destabilise a democratically elected government.
“It is the electorate who will decide the outcome of this fight between ‘janbal and dhanbal’ as people have been witness to BJP’s orchestrated political drama wherein six Congress and three Independent MLAs were confined to hotel rooms under CRPF security for one month to bring down our elected government,” says Sukhu in an exclusive interview with The Tribune.
Hoping to wrest all four Lok Sabha seats that the BJP won in 2019, Sukhu says ensuring victory of the six party candidates in the six Assembly byelections is imperative to fortify the Congress regime against any future onslaught by the BJP. Exuding confidence of winning all six seats, he strongly feels the CM factor will work in his favour, especially in the Hamripur parliamentary seat.
“Despite facing financial constraints and havoc wreaked by rains, we managed to generate Rs 22,000 crore in revenue, which has been spent on ensuring welfare of weaker sections, women, youth, employees, farmers and daily wagers,” he says. The Congress has formed the government not for power but for “vyavastha parivartan” (systemic change) where the common man has a say.
Bringing about systemic change
Congress has formed government not for power but for vyavastha parivartan (systemic change) so that the common man has a say. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal CM
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...