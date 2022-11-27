HPAU signs MoUs with 3 ICAR institutes

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 26

CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions, here today.

Director of Research Dr VK Sharma and Postgraduate Studies Dean Dr Suresh Kumar signed the MoUs on behalf of the university with the Directors of National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR), Lucknow, and Indian Institute of Seed Science (IISS), Mau, in the presence of HPAU Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary and ICAR Deputy Director General (DDG) Dr TR Sharma.

Chairing a brainstorming session on HPAU’s future collaborations with ICAR institutes, the ICAR DDG said available human and infrastructure resources should be judiciously utilised among all the agriculture universities and institutions.

The HPAU VC, while chairing the meeting, said all the mega projects were planned to utilise rich resources in the Himalayas for the nation.

The MoU with NBAIR would facilitate academic cooperation in the area of insect resources, the MoU with IISR would facilitate research on seed production in the field of sugar beet and the MoU with IISS would give impetus to seed production programmes.

The MoUs would strengthen the ongoing research programmes of the university. NBAIR Director Dr SN Sushil, IISR Director Dr AD Pathak and IISS Director Dr Sanjay Kumar also spoke about the research activities of their institutions.