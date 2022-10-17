HPAU student receives PhD scholarship in US

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 16

Sachin Sharma, an MSc student of the Department of Plant Pathology, College of Agriculture, CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU), has been selected for a doctoral fellowship in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology of Montana State University, USA.

HPAU Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary congratulated Sachin for receiving a scholarship of Rs 76 lakh for doctoral studies at the US varsity. He said that Sachin would be pursuing his research on ‘Mechanism of antibiotic production in Ralstonia species’.

The vice-chancellor appreciated Dr Pardeep Kumar, who is advisor of the student, and Dr DK Banyal, Head of the Department (HoD). He added that earlier, another student of the university, BJ Raju, was selected for a scholarship of Rs 1.20 crore for doctoral studies at Clemson University, USA in May. Sachin credited the achievement to his parents and teachers.

