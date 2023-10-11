HPCA, hoteliers to promote Dharamsala during World Cup matches in city

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 10

Due to poor interest being shown by spectators to the ICC World Cup matches in Dharamsala, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), local hotel associations and the Himachal Tourism Department have come together to promote Dharamsala and the nearby scenic spots. Spotlight will be on Dharamsala’s charm and allure during the upcoming World Cup matches slated to be held here.

Tipid response The first two ICC World Cup matches held at Dharamsala on Oct 7 and Oct 10 failed to attract many tourists from other states. The HPCA had offered free passes to local schools and hotel association members to attract spectators during the match.

Avnish Parmar, secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, said, “Dharamsala is not only a cricketing hub but also a place of immense natural beauty. We are thrilled to be a part of this partnership with local stakeholders in Kangra that will allow us to showcase our love for cricket and our beautiful city to the world.”

The city’s vibrant culture, coupled with the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas, makes Dharamsala an ideal destination for visitors seeking a unique experience. The partnership seeks to highlight this distinct blend, providing cricket fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and warm hospitality that Himachal Pradesh is known for, he said.

Representing the Hotel Association, Sanjeev Gandhi said, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to promote tourism and offer visitors an unforgettable stay amidst the natural wonders of Dharamsala. The range of packages and experiences we have curated for this event aim to leave a lasting impression on every guest.”

The collaboration promises an array of promotional activities like offering special tour packages, social media campaigns and an emphasis on showcasing the unique culture tourism and religious attractions of Dharamsala and the region, Gandhi said.

