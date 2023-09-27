HPCA seeks deity's blessings for ICC World Cup matches

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 26

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) officials today organized a puja and community kitchen at Indrunag temple here for successful conduct of the five ICC World Cup matches scheduled here next month.

Local residents, especially those belonging to Gaddi community, have strong belief in Indrunag deity. The legend is that Indrunag deity controls rains in Dharamsala valley.

The locals give the first invitation of any auspicious celebration such as marriage to Indrunag God fearing that in case He got annoyed the function would be disrupted by heavy rain.

Interestingly, the first few matches organised at the Dharamsala international cricket stadium were washed away by rains. After that the HPCA organizes a special puja at Indrunag temple before any match at the Dharamsala cricket stadium.

The ICC World Cup matches to be played in Dharamsala as per the schedule released by the ICC are: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (October 7), England versus Bangladesh (October 10), South Africa versus qualifier 1 (October 15), India versus New Zealand (October 22) and Australia vs New Zealand (on October 28).

Sanjay Sharma, director of the HPCA, said puja was organized to seek the blessings of Indrunag deity for the ICC world cup matches. It was a prestigious event for Dharamsala and Himachal Pradesh.

It is for the first time that the ICC World Cup matches were being held in Dharamsala. The matches will help promote tourism in the state that has suffered due to natural disaster in the last two months, he said.

