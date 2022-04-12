HPERC chairman on dam safety committee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) chairman Devendra Kumar Sharma has been nominated as a specialist member of the National Committee on Dam Safety by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, for a period of three years.

The National Committee on Dam Safety has been constituted as per provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. Sharma, who joined as HPERC chairman on September 26, 2020, has more than 40 years of experience in energy and water resource sectors in India and abroad. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board in National Security Council, Government of India.