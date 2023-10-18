HPMC procured 32,454 MT of apples under MIS: Negi

Shimla, October 17
The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has procured 32,454 metric tonnes of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) this year. This was stated by Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi while presiding over the 213th meeting of the board of directors (BoD) of the HPMC held here today.
Fruit processing facility at Parala
- The trial and commissioning of HPMC fruit processing plant at Parala was successfully conducted during the current apple season
- The HPMC will be producing apple juice concentrate, pectin, ready-to-serve juices and drinks, fruit wines and apple cider vinegar at the facility
- The rates of apple juice concentrate produced during the current apple season were also decided at the meeting
The minister formally launched the new web portal of the HPMC facilitating online booking of services such as CA/cold stores, MIS and sale of horticulture inputs.
Negi said the trial and commissioning of the newly established HPMC fruit processing plant at Parala was successfully conducted during the current apple season. The HPMC would be producing apple juice concentrate, pectin, ready-to-serve juices and drinks, fruit wines and apple cider vinegar at the facility, he added.
The HPMC had recorded the highest turnover of Rs 120 crore during the last financial year. The rates of apple juice concentrate produced during the current apple season were also decided at the meeting.
The BoD decided to provide a wide range of horticulture inputs to apple growers at reasonable prices. The HPMC has also decided to provide only universal cartons to the apple growers during the next apple season and discontinue the sale of telescopic cartons. It was decided to continue the apple trading activities at APMC market yards at Parala, Solan and Parwanoo next year.
The minister urged the HPMC officials to strengthen the corporation by ensuring optimum utilisation of resources such as the properties situated outside the state and by streamlining the functioning and increasing efficiency of all business activities in the best interest of the farmers. He also emphasised on new and sustainable business ventures to provide financial stability to the corporation.
Secretary Horticulture C Paulrasu, Director Horticulture Sandeep Kadam, HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta and Managing Director of the HP Agro Industries Corporation Reema Kashyap and other senior officers of the HPMC were also present at the meeting.
