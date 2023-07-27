HPMC starts apple trading at Parala, Parwanoo mandis

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 26

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has started trading apple at fruit mandis.

On the first day yesterday, the HPMC traded 70 apple boxes at the Parala fruit mandi. “We’ve made the start. We will gradually strengthen our operations,” said HPMC Director Sudesh Mokhta.

The HPMC was to set up shops at the mandis at Parala, Solan and Parwanoo. “We started apple trading at the Parala and Parwanoo mandis but could not do it in Solan due to a space-related problem,” said Mokhta.

The HPMC made payments to apple growers the same day. “The payment was made to the growers within three to four hours of the auction,” said Mokhta.

To make payments promptly, the HPMC has kept a revolving fund of Rs 1 crore. “It doesn’t matter how much trade the HPMC actually does. Its sheer presence in the market will be reassuring to the growers and will check malpractices in the mandis,” said an apple grower.

