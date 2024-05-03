HPNLU celebrates International Labour Day

Shimla, May 2
Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), celebrated International Labour Day also known as May Day on the theme: ‘Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing environment’ under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor (acting) Professor Dr Chanchal Kumar Singh.
Students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university participated in the function and conducted a cleanliness drive under which the campus, including classrooms and offices were cleaned. Apart from this, they also planted flowers and plants on the campus.
International Workers’ Day is celebrated on May 1 to honour the working class and remember their struggles for fair wages and better working conditions.
