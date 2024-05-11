HPNLU’s Rotaract Club holds free dental camp

Shimla, May 10
The Rotaract Club of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), in collaboration with the Rotary Club Shimla Midtown here today orchestrated a free dental health check-up camp. More than 200 persons, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff participated in the camp.
The event was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Chanchal Kumar Singh, Vice-Chancellor (Officiating), HPNLU. Dr Vinay Kumar Bhardwaj, HP Government Dental College, served as the guest of honour of the event.
Rtr Aakshi Sharma, president of the HPNLU Rotaract Club, commenced the camp with a welcome address. She said the highlight of the camp was the dental cancer detection machine, highlighting the event’s commitment to community wellbeing. “The entire team of the Rotaract Club ensured the seamless execution of the event,” she said.
