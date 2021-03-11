HPPEIRC functioning under lens over conclave

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, June 8

The functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC) has come under a cloud for organising a conclave on ‘Higher Education Leaders-Future of Learning and Jobs’ on May 7, which was sponsored by private universities.

About expenditure incurred on organising the conclave, the regulatory commission says that it only co-coordinated the conclave and the private universities sponsored it. “The main function of the commission is to regulate private educational institutions and not to facilitate them,’’ says KK Katoch, former Chairman of the commission. “The regulatory commission can organise conclaves with its own money. Taking sponsorship from private universities can lead to biased decisions,” he adds.

“The mandate of the regulatory commission is to maintain standards of education and the practice of collaborating with private institutions is bound to affect decision making,” says SP Katyal, a former member of the HPPEIRC.

As per the powers and functions of the commission defined in the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Act 2010, it is the duty of the commission to ensure standards of admission, teaching, examination, research, extension programme, qualified teachers and infrastructure in private educational institutions in accordance with the guidelines issued by the regulatory bodies.

The commission shall also ensure that private educational institutions provide admission based on the merit of the entrance test. It shall also develop an appropriate mechanism for the receipt and redress of the grievances of students and parents in a stipulated time and monitor and regulate fees in the private educational institutions.

However, HPPEIRC Chairman Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd) says that it was a joint effort of seven or eight universities and intellectuals were called from all over the country to discuss topics such as the future of education in India, changing climatic conditions and job possibilities in next 10 years. Even the Governor had appreciated the initiative.

He says that the commission has to redress the grievances of the students and their parents. The conclave will help in focusing on courses with employment avenues and fulfil the expectations of students.