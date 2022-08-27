HPPSC Chairman, 3 members sworn in

Shimla, August 26
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rameshwar Singh Thakur as the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at Raj Bhawan here.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, MLAs, Chief Secretary RD Dhiman, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission PS Rana, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, senior government officers and other prominent people were present on the occasion.
“I will first try to understand the functioning of the commission. It will be my endeavour to bring about complete transparency in its functioning so that there are no doubts about the fairness of the selection process,” he said after taking oath.
He said that he would also try to guide and help the poor and the downtrodden so that they, too, could be socially uplifted. “This is a constitutional body and I do not think there can be any pressure. Selections have to be fair and impartial,” he added.
The Governor also administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rakesh Sharma, Col Rajesh Kumar Sharma (retd) and Dr Nain Singh as members of the commission. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary to the Governor, conducted the proceedings.
