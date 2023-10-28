HPPSC member sworn in

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 27

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Anju Sharma as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today. A PhD in economic, Anju is a fellow at the Indian Institute of Advance Study, Shimla. She had retired as Principal-cum-OSD (Colleges) from the Directorate of Higher Education.

Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, HPPSC Chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Lokayukta Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia and Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena were present on the occasion.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla