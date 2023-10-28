HPPSC member sworn in

Shimla, October 27
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Anju Sharma as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today. A PhD in economic, Anju is a fellow at the Indian Institute of Advance Study, Shimla. She had retired as Principal-cum-OSD (Colleges) from the Directorate of Higher Education.
Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, HPPSC Chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Lokayukta Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia and Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25