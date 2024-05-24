HP’s first inter-school chess event in Kangra sees 144 kids in fray

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 23

DY Patil International School, Kangra, hosted the state’s first-ever inter-school chess championship for under-14 and under-19 categories (boys & girls). The competition, organised by the Kangra Chess Club, witnessed the participation of 144 young enthusiasts from different schools in Kangra district.

In the under-14 category, 65 boys and 35 girls participated, while 31 boys and 13 girls took part in the under-19 category. Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association president Kulwant Rana said, “It is for the first time in the history of chess that such an event involving various schools took place in the state. The competition will go a long way in mentally energising the students. Chess needs a lot of thinking and strategic planning, which helps children in real life thinking, planning and strategy formulation.”

In the tournament, the team position depended on the sum of the top four players of each school. The school having the highest cumulative score of its top four players was awarded the first position, followed by second and third positions.

In the under-14 (girls) category, GAV Public School, Kangra, stood first; while Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur, stood second; and DY Patil International School stood third.

In under-14 (boys) category, the first prize was clinched by Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur, followed by GAV Public School, Kangra, and Cambridge International School, Palampur, in second and third positions, respectively.

In the under-19 (boys) category, the first position was awarded to Aadhunik School, Dari; second to GAV Public School, Kangra; and third to Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur. In the under-19 (girls) category, DAV School, Narwana, stood first, followed by GMS, Bari, and GAV Public School, Kangra, in second and third positions, respectively.

#Chess #Dharamsala #Kangra