'HPSDC to focus on job-oriented skill development'

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 31

The Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (HPSDC) will focus on job-oriented skill development courses in the state.

This was stated by the newly appointed state coordinator of the corporation, Atul Karohta, here on Wednesday. He said the corporation would identify new areas of skill development, including short-term courses required in emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other areas of interest.

Karohta said officials should spread awareness about the programmes and policies of the corporation so that the youth could make the best use of the HPSDC schemes.

This was the first visit of the coordinator to his home district after assuming the charge. Karohta also reviewed the progress of various programmes being executed by the corporation.

