 HPSEBL acutely short of staff, infrastructure; Palampur staring at power crisis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • HPSEBL acutely short of staff, infrastructure; Palampur staring at power crisis

HPSEBL acutely short of staff, infrastructure; Palampur staring at power crisis

9-hour cuts commonplace | Electricity board fails to acquire land for substation

HPSEBL acutely short of staff, infrastructure; Palampur staring at power crisis

The town is dependent on just one power supply feeder at Maranda, which was constructed in 1970s.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 1

A nine-hour power cut announced by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) in Palampur and adjoining areas paralysed normal life in the area today. Apart from Palampur town, Maranda, Bundla, Thakurdwara and CSKHPKV were without power supply today. Power cuts are frequent in the area and residents have to make do without electricity every 10 or so days.

65% posts vacant

  • Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that over 65 per cent posts of field staff like lineman, supervisor, electrician, foreman and other technical staff had been lying vacant for the past five years. Most of the field staff had retired during this period but no new recruitment was done
  • The construction of a new substation near the ITI had been proposed three years ago. However, due to official bottlenecks and lack of administrative will, the station is yet to come up

The electricity board had announced the cut for the maintenance of power transmission lines and other infrastructure. A senior HPSEBL official told The Tribune that power infrastructure of the board was overloaded in Palampur, as its infrastructure was the same as it was 20 years ago. During the period, manifold increase in the number of commercial and domestic consumers had been reported, making power cuts unavoidable now.

He added that thousands of new houses had come up, more than 40 new hotels and homestays had also been added in the town but the power supply infrastructure was the same, which needed major augmentation for the smooth supply of power.

Higher authorities were well-versed with the situation but no new project had been sanctioned for the town, the official said. A new substation set up near Government Degree College three years ago was yet to be made operational, causing inconvenience to residents of the region. For making the substation operational, the higher authorities were yet to recruit staff, the official added.

At present, Palampur is totally dependent on just one power supply feeder at Maranda, which was constructed in 1970s, and its infrastructure had already lived its life, leading to power crises in the region.

The construction of a new substation near the ITI had been proposed three years ago. However, due to official bottlenecks and the lack of administrative will, the station is yet to come up. The HPSEBL has even failed to acquire land for the project, resulting in the collapse of the power supply system.

The rural areas are the worst affected, where there is no official to attend to public complaints after 5 pm. Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that over 65 per cent posts of field staff like lineman, supervisor, electrician, foreman and other technical staff had been lying vacant for the past five years. Most of the field staff had retired during this period but no new recruitment was made.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies