HPSEBL staff union questions Centre’s smart meter move

Shimla, May 18
The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) Employees Union raised questions over the smart metering project being carried out in the state under Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, during its regional conference held here today.
Union president Kameshwar Dutt Sharma said the scheme was neither practical nor viable for the state. “The goals, terms and conditions of the scheme are not practical in view of the geographical condition of the state. If the targets mentioned in the scheme are not achieved, the grant being offered by the Centre will get converted into a loan,” he added.
He accused the Centre of paving the way for the entry of big private corporates in power distribution through smart metering and the linked Central grant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...