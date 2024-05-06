HPSSC sold jobs during BJP regime, alleges Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 5

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) had turned into a job selling commission during the BJP regime led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. That was why it was dissolved by the Congress government, alleged Prem Kaushal, chief spokesman of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Kaushal was addressing the media at the Congress war room here. He recalled that state BJP president Rajiv Bindal had said the Congress government dissolved the staff selection commission that provided jobs to youth. He said Bindal and BJP leaders should apologise to people of the state for ignoring merit in selection to government jobs when their party was in power.

He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had constituted Rajaya Chayan Ayog and started selection process that was hindered due to paper leak scam in the dissolved commission.

Kaushal said the BJP government ignored Himachal Pradesh’s interests and made the state bankrupt. He said Sukhu is trying to make the state self-reliant, but it was hampered by the fact that the BJP-led Central Government had restricted its funding and tried to destabilise the state government by ‘buying’ Congress MLAs. He said the BJP leaders should understand that people of the state are innocent and honest and they would reject all nefarious designs of the BJP to topple the government.

Speaking about the six MLAs who joined the BJP and are contesting Assembly bypolls, Kaushal said they had committed political suicide as they had betrayed mandate given to them by people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur