HPTDC prepares for tourist influx in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 24

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will organise various programmes in Manali till December 31 as the town expects a heavy tourist rush for the Christmas and New Year.

Balbir Singh Aukta, DGM, HPTDC, Manali, said dine and dance activities would be carried out at Kunzum hotel on the Mall Road. A grand function would be held at the Club House on December 31.

The event tickets had been priced at Rs 3,999 per couple, which would include snacks and dinner for two persons. Special arrangements on New Year would also be made in the hotels of the corporation.

More than 1,000 tourist vehicles from other states have been reaching Manali every day for the past one week while over 100 luxury buses are arriving daily. A further increase is expected in the tourist influx after December 25.

Roshan Thakur, vice-president, Manali Hoteliers Association, said, “We are expecting good business on Christmas and New Year.”

Most of the hospitality units of the town are fully packed for the New Year celebrations.

The Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti police have also made additional arrangements as a large number of tourists from all over the country and abroad throng Manali ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said additional police force would be deployed in Manali for maintaining law and order and to regulate traffic during Christmas and New Year.

Xmas, New Year events