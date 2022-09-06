HPTDC staff to get revised pay scales: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

The employees of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would get the revised pay scales from January 1, 2016, as are being given to other employees of the state government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the 158th meeting of its Board of Directors here today.

The decision would benefit over 1,300 employees of the corporation. Thakur said that from April to July this year, the HPTDC registered an income of Rs 45.91 crore and a net profit of about Rs 11.79 crore.

He said that the corporation would be authorised to hire need-based manpower in the categories of house man, utility workers, security guards/ chowkidar, specialised cook, electricians, plumber, carpenter, mason, ‘mali’ and ‘beldar’ to streamline the functioning of the hotel units.

Thakur said that in-house training and refresher courses must be provided to the staff in food production and service. He added that more aggressive campaigns must be undertaken for marketing the properties of the corporation through websites and social media platforms. HPTDC MD Amit Kashyap conducted the proceedings of the meeting.