HPU body inspects eateries on campus

Shimla, April 10
The authorities of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today directed all eateries located on the university campus to display the rate list approved by the university, and maintain hygiene.
To check the standard of the food being served in the university premises, a committee constituted under Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) Mamta Mokta carried out an inspection of the shops.
During the inspection, the committee members inspected rate lists, the quality of the food, and the hygiene in the kitchens of the shops.
The committee gave instructions regarding the maintenance of hygiene in food shops and stalls located on the university campus. Mokta said the eateries were advised to comply with the orders. A stern action would be taken against them if they fail to comply with the orders till the next inspection, the DSW added.
