HPU cancels post-grad entrance exam schedule

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

Citing administrative reasons, the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has cancelled its schedule for the entrance examinations of various post-graduate and undergraduate courses for the session 2024-25.

An official notification regarding the order was issued by Dean of Studies BK Shivram. According to the notification, the university will issue the new schedule for entrance examinations shortly.

On April 6, the university had issued a notification regarding the schedule of entrance exams, according to which the exams for admissions in various courses would start from May 16.

However, many students — including delegates of the students’ body Student Federation of India (SFI) — demanded that the university admiration postpone the scheduled dates for the convenience of the students.

The SFI had recently submitted a memorandum to university authorities, calling for the postponement of the dates of entrance examinations.

According to activists of the student body, several students were set to appear for their undergraduate exams till May 20 and, therefore, were in a dilemma over whether they should appear in their undergraduate exams or the entrance exams.

‘PUPILS IN DILEMMA’

According to SFI activists, several students were set to appear for their undergraduate exams till May 20 and, therefore, were in a dilemma over whether they should appear in their undergraduate exams or the entrance exams.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla