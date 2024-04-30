HPU constitutes Board of Studies for medical sciences

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

Himachal Pradesh University today constituted the Board of Studies in medical sciences (UG and PG for two years.

The Board includes Dean of the faculty, HoDs and professors of medical colleges. The VC has nominated three experts, Dr Anupam Parashar, Head of Community and Family Medicine-cum-Dean Research at AIIMS-Bilaspur, Dr Poonam Goel, Obstetrics And Gynaecology Head at Government Medical College, Chandigarh, and Dr Vishal Guglani, Head of Pediatrics at Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.

