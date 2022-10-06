Himachal Pradesh University council mulls New Education Policy implementation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

The Academic Council of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) discussed the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) at its recent meeting, which was held after a gap of four years.

Presided over by Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal, the meeting sought a report on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and discussed implementation of various modules of ERP.

The council further gave its consent to open the Africa study centre in the university. It also gave its consent to nominate ‘Dean of Studies’ as the member secretary of the Academic Council. It decided that all matters to be placed at the council meeting would be routed through the member secretary.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor was set up to bring uniformity in the roster system. The committee nominated Prof Prashant Gautam of Panjab University as a member of the HPU Executive Council.

