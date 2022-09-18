HPU council nod to revised UGC scales

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

The Executive Council (EC) of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) today approved the release of the revised UGC scales to the teaching faculty. It also decided to give a special chance to BBA and BCA students of 2015-16 to 2017-18 to complete their degree.

Besides, the EC also gave special chance to students of BA, BSc, BCom, BCA and Shastri of 2016-17 to 2018-19 batches to complete their degree on a payment of Rs 5,000 as fee.

The EC meeting, presided over by acting Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal, also approved the starting of PhD and JRF in all departments and putting up the proposal to increase the incentive amount from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to the Finance Committee.

The EC also decided that the report of teachers, reluctant to evaluate the answer sheets under the ERP, would be sent to the Education Secretary. It further decided to give salaries to outsourced employees till March 31, 2023. The EC also approved temporary recognition to LR Institute of Law for the BA LLB course.